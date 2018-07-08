Brie Larson marks final day of filming Captain Marvel

type Movie genre Superhero release date 03/08/19 performer Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Jude Law director Anna Boden, Ryan Fleck Producers Marvel Studios distributor Disney

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson has returned to earth.

Marvel Studios’ next big-screen superhero commemorated the end of production on her solo movie Sunday on social media, tweeting an image of a Captain Marvel clapperboard and a calendar with the days of shooting all crossed out. Principal photography wrapped July 6, the same day Ant-Man and the Wasp hit theaters.

The clapperboard appears to be autographed by crew members, and the calendar features a doodle of a rocket ship with a picture of Larson inside. Her title character, a.k.a Carol Danvers, is an Air Force pilot who gains superpowers after being exposed to alien DNA. Captain Marvel was teased in the post-credits scene of Avengers: Infinity War but has yet to actually appear on screen.

Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing Captain Marvel, which will take place in the mid-1990s and also star Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Ben Mendelsohn, and Annette Bening. The film opens March 8.