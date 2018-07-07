Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom charges past $1 billion at global box office

type Movie genre ActionAdventure, Sci-fi release date 06/22/18 performer Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard director J.A. Bayona distributor Universal Pictures mpaa PG-13

The dinosaurs have done it again. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, from director J.A. Bayona and writer-producer Colin Trevorrow, has surpassed $1 billion at the worldwide box office, not adjusted for inflation.

Fallen Kingdom ended Friday with a cumulative $304.8 million from domestic ticket sales and $700.7 million from overseas gross.

The sequel is now the 35th film to reach this milestone and the seventh film from Universal Pictures, the studio behind the Jurassic World franchise. The first Jurassic World busted past this benchmark within 13 days of its release in 2015. The Fast & Furious and Despicable Me franchises are other Universal franchises to join the $1 billion club.

“A BILLION THANKS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Bayona tweeted of the news on Friday.

“To everyone who bought a ticket for our dinosaur movie, thanks for letting us entertain you,” Trevorrow added on social media.

A BILLION THANKS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

🕺🏽💃🏽🔥🔥🔥🦖🦕💥💥💥🌋 Box-Office Milestone: 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Crosses $1B Globally https://t.co/NZ6SJm7eBY vía @thr — JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) July 6, 2018

To everyone who bought a ticket for our dinosaur movie, thanks for letting us entertain you. pic.twitter.com/TWNJrSLV3K — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) July 6, 2018

Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with Derek Connelly and will return to helm the third film in the franchise, currently set for release on June 11, 2021.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard reprised their roles in the film about a volcano eruption threatening to destroy all life on Isla Nublar. While Owen and Claire thought they returned to the island to save the dinosaurs, they learned of a black market conspiracy to sell these creatures to the highest bidder. The cast also featured Daniella Pineda, Rafe Spall, Isabella Sermon, James Cromwell, and Geraldine Chaplin.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is the third film this year to surpass $1 billion globally, following Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.