Deadpool 2 to screen special 'uncut' version at Comic-Con

type Movie genre Comedy, ActionAdventure release date 05/18/18 performer Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison director David Leitch mpaa R

You don’t have to wait for whatever’s going on with the X-Force movie or a third Deadpool to see more from Ryan Reynolds‘ Merc with the Mouth. Twentieth Century Fox is bringing a special “uncut” edition of Deadpool 2 to show fans at San Diego Comic-Con this month.

Details on what Deadpool 2: Uncut entails are scarce, but Fox describes it as “a super-duper special screening” with “maybe some surprises.” The film will screen on Saturday, July 21 from 10 p.m.-12 a.m. PT at San Diego’s Horton Grand Theatre near the Convention Center.

Earlier in the day, Fox will also be holding a Deadpool 2 panel in Hall H from 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. This will include some “pals” who will drop in.

Deadpool 2 starred Reynolds as Wade Wilson, who’s determined to save a young mutant (Julian Dennison’s “Firefist”) from being killed by Cable (Josh Brolin), a time-traveling, bionic-armed mutant trying to rewrite his own future. Morena Baccarin, Zazie Beetz, T.J. Miller, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Terry Crews, Lewis Tan, and Bill Skarsgard also featured in the sequel, directed by David Leitch.

While the future of the X-Men movies are unclear with the looming purchase of 20th Century Fox by Walt Disney Company, Drew Goddard (The Cabin the Woods, Netflix’s Daredevil) is writing and directing a movie about X-Force — the name given to Wade’s super-group in Deadpool 2.

“Drew, Ryan, and I sat down and talked quite a bit about what X-Force would be, but we haven’t settled on who those characters are yet,” franchise producer Simon Kinberg told EW. “But certainly we’d want Cable and Domino to be part of it.”

Other X-Men titles in development include X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The New Mutants with Game of Thrones‘ Maisie Williams, the secret 143 film from original Deadpool director Tim Miller, and that solo Gambit movie with Channing Tatum the producers claim is still happening at some point. (We’ll believe it when we see it.) While we wait for more intel on these films, we at least now have Deadpool 2: Uncut.

Click here for more movie and TV events coming to Comic-Con between preview night on Wednesday, July 18 to Sunday, July 22.