The Americans star Keri Russell in talks for Star Wars: Episode IX

type Movie release date 12/20/19 director J.J. Abrams Current Status In Season

After six seasons in a moral gray zone on The Americans, Keri Russell will now join the fight between the light and the dark side in Star Wars: Episode IX.

The star of Waitress and Austenland is in negotiations to costar in the upcoming saga film, sources tell EW, although the deal isn’t finalized yet. The movie begins shooting soon for a December 2019 release, and it’s being directed and co-written by The Force Awakens filmmaker J.J. Abrams.

Russell and Abrams go back a long way. She was the star of Felicity, the 1998-2002 college coming-of-age TV drama he co-created, and Abrams also cast her in a supporting role in his Mission: Impossible III, as a doomed fellow agent of Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt.

Lucasfilm did not immediately return calls for comment, but EW confirmed that the talks are in the final stages and likely to be completed soon. Variety first reported the story and said Abrams had at least two other major roles to add to the cast.

Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Kelly Marie Tran are all expected to reprise their roles as the heroes of the Resistance, facing down the First Order now under the command of Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren. But a full cast list has not yet been confirmed.