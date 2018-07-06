type Movie genre Action, Comic Book Adaptations release date 07/06/18 runtime 118 minutes performer Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas director Peyton Reed distributor Disney Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13

Hannah John-Kamen spent the Atlanta shoot of the just-released Ant-Man and the Wasp clad in the tight — and sweltering— suit of Ghost, a mysterious character intent on thwarting the titular heroes at every turn. “But Marvel makes sure the actors are kept hydrated and cool,” says the British actress, 28. “They had one tube with cold water connected to this crop top. It kind of made my back feel like it was peeing itself.”

In the comics, Ghost is depicted as a man, which allowed John-Kamen to essentially create a new character. “I went, ‘Well, great,'” she says. “‘Let’s start from scratch!'” John-Kamen had sci-fi cred even before joining the MCU. She plays a space bounty hunter on Syfy’s Killjoys, whose fourth season premieres July 20, and appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. “We’d sing show tunes in between takes. Singin’ in the Rain, Guys and Dolls. It was very fun,” she says of the latter.

Speaking of singing, John-Kamen also starred in the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever! in London in 2012.

“The Spice Girls were my life growing up,” she says. “My birthday was Spice Girls-inspired. I actually got to meet them. That was really wonderful. Each of them are their persona. ”

She’s currently shooting season 5 of Killjoys. “I think we’ve added some swear words,” she says. “It’s our last season, so what the hell?”

Ben Rothstein/©Marvel Studios 2018

Watch John-Kamen’s Ant-Man and the Wasp costar Evangeline Lilly talk about the superhero sequel, above.