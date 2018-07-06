Breaking Big: How Ant-Man and the Wasp star Hannah John-Kamen went from Spice Girls superfan to Marvel supervillain

Clark Collis
July 06, 2018 at 10:42 AM EDT

Ant-Man and the Wasp

type
Movie
genre
Action, Comic Book Adaptations
release date
07/06/18
runtime
118 minutes
performer
Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas
director
Peyton Reed
distributor
Disney
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13

Hannah John-Kamen spent the Atlanta shoot of the just-released Ant-Man and the Wasp clad in the tight — and sweltering— suit of Ghost, a mysterious character intent on thwarting the titular heroes at every turn. “But Marvel makes sure the actors are kept hydrated and cool,” says the British actress, 28. “They had one tube with cold water connected to this crop top. It kind of made my back feel like it was peeing itself.”

In the comics, Ghost is depicted as a man, which allowed John-Kamen to essentially create a new character. “I went, ‘Well, great,'” she says. “‘Let’s start from scratch!'” John-Kamen had sci-fi cred even before joining the MCU. She plays a space bounty hunter on Syfy’s Killjoys, whose fourth season premieres July 20, and appeared in Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One. “We’d sing show tunes in between takes. Singin’ in the Rain, Guys and Dolls. It was very fun,” she says of the latter.

Speaking of singing, John-Kamen also starred in the Spice Girls musical Viva Forever! in London in 2012.

“The Spice Girls were my life growing up,” she says. “My birthday was Spice Girls-inspired. I actually got to meet them. That was really wonderful. Each of them are their persona. ”

She’s currently shooting season 5 of Killjoys. “I think we’ve added some swear words,” she says. “It’s our last season, so what the hell?”

Ben Rothstein/©Marvel Studios 2018

Watch John-Kamen’s Ant-Man and the Wasp costar Evangeline Lilly talk about the superhero sequel, above.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now