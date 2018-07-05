Idris Elba will be the villain in the Fast and Furious spin-off

type Movie genre Action release date 07/26/19 performer Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby director David Leitch distributor Universal Pictures

Hobbs and Shaw, meet your new villain.

EW has confirmed that Idris Elba is in final talks to play the villain in the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Deadpool 2’s David Leitch is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Morgan, which finds Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as the U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and the one-time criminal Deckard Shaw, respectively. The Crown star Vanessa Kirby is also in final negotiations to join the cast, reportedly as Shaw’s sister.

Elba most recently appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, and he’s currently in production on his Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charlie, in which he stars as a struggling DJ.

Johnson celebrated Elba’s casting on Twitter, writing, “He’s a baaaaaad man… Every hero is only as good as their villain. Cue the music… let’s dance.”

Every hero is only as good as their villain. Cue the music… let’s dance. https://t.co/GD7dVrtNRl — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 5, 2018

Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters July 26, 2019. News of Elba’s involvement was first reported by Variety.