Idris Elba will be the villain in the Fast and Furious spin-off

Devan Coggan
July 05, 2018 at 01:55 PM EDT

Hobbs and Shaw

type
Movie
genre
Action
release date
07/26/19
performer
Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby
director
David Leitch
distributor
Universal Pictures

Hobbs and Shaw, meet your new villain.

EW has confirmed that Idris Elba is in final talks to play the villain in the upcoming Fast and Furious spin-off movie, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Deadpool 2’s David Leitch is directing the film from a screenplay by Chris Morganwhich finds Johnson and Statham reprising their roles as the U.S. Diplomatic Security Agent Luke Hobbs and the one-time criminal Deckard Shaw, respectively. The Crown star Vanessa Kirby is also in final negotiations to join the cast, reportedly as Shaw’s sister.

Elba most recently appeared in Avengers: Infinity War, and he’s currently in production on his Netflix comedy series Turn Up Charliein which he stars as a struggling DJ.

Johnson celebrated Elba’s casting on Twitter, writing, “He’s a baaaaaad man… Every hero is only as good as their villain. Cue the music… let’s dance.”

Hobbs and Shaw will hit theaters July 26, 2019. News of Elba’s involvement was first reported by Variety

