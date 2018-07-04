Sony accidentally uploads entire Khali the Killer film to YouTube

Some consider movie trailers to be too spoiler-y these days, but the latest one for Khali the Killer was the most spoiler-y of all time.

On Tuesday morning, a video appeared on Sony’s official YouTube channel that promoted a red-band trailer for writer-director Jon Matthews’ film. However, it wasn’t a trailer at all, but the nearly 90-minute-long movie.

Comic Book Resources was one of the first to recognize the mistake, which was reportedly rectified approximately eight hours after the fact.

Actor Richard Cabral of Mayans M.C. plays the lead of Khali the Killer, about a hitman who’s forced back to work for one final job but develops sympathy for his victims. The film was released in Germany on DVD and Blu-ray last November, but IMDb states the film will be released in the U.S. this August. The film is specifically a Sony Pictures Home Entertainment title and isn’t theatrical.

Watch the trailer below.

“I should be listed in the top credits,” actor Clayton Cardenas, who also plays opposite Cabral in Mayans M.C., tweeted to an article about the leak.

I should be listed in the top credits — Clayton Cardenas (@cardenasclayton) July 4, 2018

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment declined to comment on this story.