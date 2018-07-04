Sacha Baron Cohen teases new Trump-related project with July 4th video

A message from your President @realDonaldTrump on Independence Day pic.twitter.com/O2PwZqO0cs — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 4, 2018

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s films tend to hit screens with as much subtly as those wildebeests charging after Simba in The Lion King. Now the guy who brought us Borat, The Dictator, and Bruno seems to be taking on something just as polarizing.

Cohen is “back as you’ve never seen him before,” the actor teased in a new video released Wednesday. And whatever this mystery project may be, it seems to have something to do with President Donald Trump.

The video, released over Twitter on Independence Day, begins with selected snippets of a video Trump originally posted to YouTube in response to one of Cohen’s stunts. In 2012, Cohen, dressed as his character from The Dictator, had dumped “ashes” on E! host Ryan Seacrest on the Oscars red carpet.

“This third-rate character named Sacha Baron Cohen, I only wish that he would’ve been punched in the face so many times right now he’d be in a hospital,” Trump says in Cohen’s video. “It was disgraceful. He should’ve been fired immediately.”

He later tells the Alice Through the Looking Glass actor to “go to school” and “learn about being funny” because “you don’t know s—.” To that, Cohen reveals the message, “Sacha graduates soon.”

These two have had a contentious relationship in the past, and this looks to be the latest benchmark on their rocky road.

Cohen previously spoke with Trump for Da Ali G Show, which featured the titular wannabe rapper character. Trump tweeted in 2012 that he was “the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview” with Cohen.

I never fall for scams. I am the only person who immediately walked out of my ‘Ali G’ interview — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 30, 2012

Cohen told James Corden on The Late Late Show in 2016, “I was the first person to realize he’s a d—” and said Trump “was actually there for about seven minutes.”

Other jabs at Trump came in 2016’s The Brothers Grimsby, in which Cohen played the hooligan brother of an international spy (Mark Strong). The film, co-written by Cohen, envisioned Trump becoming infected with HIV after getting exposed to Daniel Radcliffe’s blood.

Cohen arrived to the Brothers Grimsby premiere in California that year dressed in a “Make America Great Again” hat, while holding a beer and a fake gun. He was accompanied by men waving “Vote Trump” signs.

