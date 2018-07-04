Chris Evans marks Captain America's 100th birthday: 'I hear 100 is the new 20'

While Americans celebrate Independence Day this July 4th, Chris Evans is also commemorating the birthday of Captain America — specifically the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Cap.

“Happy 4th everyone!!” Evans tweeted on Wednesday. “I love this country and I’m proud of how far we’ve come. Be safe today! Also, Happy Birthday to a very good friend of mine. I hear 100 is the new 20.”

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans made note of the scene in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger where Steve Rogers tries to sign up for the armed forces. The Brooklyn-born Avenger’s Certificate of Acceptability from the Department of Selective Service lists July 4, 1918 as his birthdate.

As for the comics, ScreenRant notes that Cap’s birthday is mentioned in The Adventures of Captain America #1 as July 4, 1917. So comic book Cap would be 101.

Evans has appeared as Steve Rogers across nine Marvel movies to date. That includes the three Captain America movies, Loki’s transformation bit in Thor: The Dark World, the Cap PSA in Spider-Man: Homecoming, a post-credits scene from Ant-Man (which was really a scene directly lifted from Captain America: Civil War), and the most recent Avengers: Infinity War.

He’ll appear again in the still-mysterious fourth Avengers movie, scheduled for release on May 3, 2019.