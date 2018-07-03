Fast and Furious spin-off adding The Crown star Vanessa Kirby

The Crown actress Vanessa Kirby might soon have a primo parking spot within the Fast and Furious franchise.

EW has confirmed that the 30-year-old BAFTA winner is in final negotiations to board Universal Pictures’ spin-off movie Hobbs and Shaw, which is set to star returning Fast actors Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham.

Directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2, Atomic Blonde) and written by Chris Morgan (who’s penned six Fast films since joining the franchise for 2006’s Tokyo Drift), Hobbs and Shaw will follow the titular characters (played by Johnson and Statham, respectively) on an unspecified adventure. According to Variety, which first reported Kirby’s casting, she’ll portray Shaw’s sister, an MI-5 agent.

Kirby is known for playing Princess Margaret across 17 episodes of Netflix’s The Crown, in the historical drama’s first two seasons. The London native has also appeared in films including Me Before You and Jupiter Ascending, and she’s due to hit screens later this year with a supporting role in Tom Cruise’s spy sequel Misson: Impossible — Fallout.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

To date, eight Fast and Furious installments have grossed more than $5.1 billion at the global box office. Johnson is producing the latest outing through his Seven Bucks Productions, alongside Statham, Morgan, Neil H. Moritz, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia. Production is set to begin this fall to make the project’s July 26, 2019 release date.