Miles Teller and Tom Cruise are set to rule the skies as aerial aces in the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

The Fantastic Four actor is joining the long-gestating project as the son of Goose (Anthony Edwards), the ill-fated companion of Cruise’s naval aviator Maverick in 1986’s Top Gun. Teller appeared to confirm the news himself, retweeting a Variety report and adding, “I feel the need…”

In the planned continuation of late director Tony Scott’s original, the titular character (now a flight instructor for the Navy) will reportedly take Goose’s son under his wing, though specific story details have yet to be announced. The plot is rumored to revolve around fifth-generation aerial fighters in the world of drone technology at the tail end of the dogfighting era.

In addition to Cruise and Teller, Val Kilmer will return in the role of Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, while Oblivion helmer Joe Kosinski is directing.

I feel the need… https://t.co/oOcIQW0zGS — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) July 3, 2018

Cruise shared an official image from the film in May, teasing the start of production as well as a first look at a matured Maverick staring at a vacant aircraft.

Released 32 years ago, the first Top Gun film went on to gross $356.8 million at the global box office. It scored four Oscar nominations, winning one, for Best Original Song, thanks to Giorgio Moroder and Tom Whitlock’s hit soundtrack single “Take My Breath Away,” which peaked at No. 1 in the U.S. shortly after the film’s debut.

Top Gun: Maverick is currently cleared for takeoff on July 12, 2019.