Ant-Man and the Wasp star Michael Douglas puts the Marvel 'magic' under the microscope in exclusive video

Clark Collis
July 03, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

How exactly has Marvel Studios managed to produce hit after hit after hit? That’s one of the subjects ruminated upon in a new, exclusive-to-EW video interview with Michael Douglas, who plays scientist Hank Pym in Marvel’s new film Ant-Man and the Wasp (out July 6).

“Each picture, I think they decide upon their big action set pieces, which they set up early on, so they get a lot of time for prep, and then they work their way in,” says the Wall Street and Fatal Attraction actor. “And then, when you get to more character scenes, depending upon the actors, they allow a lot of leeway. So, Michael Peña, for one, comes up with all this wonderful wiggy, wiggy stuff. Paul Rudd’s another one that does that. And I think they encourage that, and it gives you kind of the freshness that I think separates the Marvel pictures from the rest of these superhero films.”

Watch Douglas’ interview above.

