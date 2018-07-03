Alan Taylor to direct Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark

Alan Taylor is returning to the world of The Sopranos — and bringing it to the big screen.

The Thor: The Dark World and Terminator: Genisys helmer has signed on to direct the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, EW has confirmed. He’ll work from a script by series creator David Chase and Sopranos writer Lawrence Konner, which New Line acquired in March.

The film is set amid the riots of 1960s Newark, New Jersey, which broke out as a result of tensions flaring between the city’s black and Italian residents. It’s currently unclear which Sopranos characters will appear in the film, though based on the time period, it’s possible that Tony’s father, Giovanni “Johnny Boy,” or his uncle Junior could make an appearance.

Taylor previously directed episodes of The Sopranos across four of the iconic show’s six seasons, including the season 6 episode “Kennedy and Heidi,” which won him an Emmy. He has also directed episodes of other prestige cable shows, like Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, and Nurse Jackie.

The Wrap first reported the news.