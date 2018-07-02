Jada Pinkett Smith wanted the ‘most horrific’ horror movie death ever in Scream 2

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa R performer David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Jamie Kennedy, Jerry O'Connell, Liev Schreiber, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Heather Graham guest performer Tori Spelling director Wes Craven author Kevin Williamson genre Horror

It’s considered something of a Hollywood honor to be a Scream movie’s first kill. And Jada Pinkett Smith, who succeeded Drew Barrymore to take on that responsibility in Scream 2, says she was determined to make her onscreen death one for the record books.

“I remember saying to the director at the time, ‘I want to die the most horrific death that has ever happened in a horror film,'” recalls the Girls Trip actress on the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing.

“‘I want it to be long and excruciating,'” Pinkett Smith tells host Lola Ogunnaike. “And he’s like, ‘Cool.'”

Of course, the director in question was maestro macabre Wes Craven, so perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Pinkett Smith’s request was honored in epic fashion, her character perishing in the opening minutes of Scream 2 while attending a screening of Stab (the deliriously meta film-within-a-film about a serial killer picking off co-eds).

