It: Chapter 2 releases Last Supper-style cast photo

Sure, it’s all fun and games until Pennywise shows up.

To mark the start of production, the cast of It: Chapter Two released a group photo of the grown-up “Loser’s Club” at what looks like a table read of the script — striking a pose that’s reminiscent of da Vinci.

Warner Bros.

Is there anything to be decoded about this portrait? Those who know the fates of some of these characters from Stephen King’s book might be able to infer a few things, but … that could also be reading into the image too far. There’s no telling how director Andy Muschietti’s movie may change things.

Notably not pictured is Bill Skarsgård, who will resurrect the role of Pennywise the Dancing Clown, the favorite form of the shape-shifting evil that lurks beneath the town of Derry.

From left, we have Oscar-nomineee Jessica Chastain (who previously worked with Muschietti on 2013’s Mama) as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as “Suttering Bill” Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, the one who stayed behind in Derry to keep watch, Jay Ryan as New Kids on the Block and history enthusiast Ben Hanscom, James Ransone as hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak, Bill Hader as wisecracking Richie Tozier, and Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, the most reluctant of the group to return to his hometown.

It: Chapter 2 will also feature new scenes with the child actors who originated those parts: Sophia Lillis as Bev, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard as Richie, and Wyatt Oleff as Stanley.

Gary Dauberman, who co-wrote the original script, has penned this one as well, with Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee producing, and Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg as executive producers.

The filmmaking team also includes director of photography is Checco Varese, known for the mine-rescue drama The 33; production designer Paul D. Austerberry, an Oscar-winner for The Shape of Water; editor Jason Ballantine, who worked on last year’s It and Mad Max: Fury Road; and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira, who was Oscar-nominated for The Shape of Water.

Filming is taking place in Toronto, and the movie is set to open on Sept. 6, 2019.