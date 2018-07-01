Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom rules the box office again

A squad of elderly hoopers and a vengeful assassin won’t be enough to take down rampaging dinosaurs this weekend.

Universal Pictures’ blockbuster sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is on track to earn an estimated $60 million in ticket sales at 4,485 theaters in the U.S. and Canada, topping the box office for a second frame while holding off solid debuts from Uncle Drew and Sicario: Day of the Soldado.

For Fallen Kingdom, that number represents a fairy steep decline of 59 percent from its first weekend, and it brings the film’s domestic total to about $264.8 million after 10 days in theaters. Overseas, the film will add about $56.1 million, for an international total of about $667.6 million and a combined worldwide haul of about $932.4 million.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible) and made for about $170 million, Fallen Kingdom finds returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard trying to rescue an island full of cloned dinosaurs from an impending volcanic eruption. B.D. Wong, Jeff Goldblum, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda costar.

Critics’ reviews were mixed, though audiences gave Fallen Kingdom an A-minus CinemaScore. A third Jurassic World movie is slated for the summer of 2021.

Holding steady in second place is Disney and Pixar’s animated superhero sequel Incredibles 2, with an estimated $45.5 million in its third weekend. Through Sunday, the Brad Bird-directed movie will have grossed about $439.7 million domestically and $207.1 million in foreign markets.

Richard Foreman, Jr. SMPSP/Sony Pictures

In a battle for third place, Sony’s borderland thriller Sicario: Day of the Soldado and Lionsgate’s basketball comedy Uncle Drew are both exceeding expectations, with the former film grossing about $19 million from 3,055 theaters and the latter taking in about $15.5 million from 2,742 theaters.

Soldado is the follow-up to 2015’s Sicario, which earned $15.1 million in its first weekend in wide release and finished its run with $84.9 million at the global box office. Directed by Directed by Stefano Sollima (taking the reins from Denis Villeneuve) and once again written by Taylor Sheridan, Soldado stars Benicio del Toro as a lawyer-turned-hitman who teams up with the U.S. government on a black-ops mission to combat Mexican drug cartels.

Reviews for Soldado were mixed to positive, while audiences gave it a B CinemaScore.

Uncle Drew, which originated as a Pepsi ad campaign, stars NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving as a grizzled streetball legend who rounds up his old buddies (played by Shaquille O’Neal, Reggie Miller, Lisa Leslie, and Nate Robinson) to help an everyman coach (Lil Rel Howery) win a tournament. Charles Stone III directed the movie, which garnered mixed to positive reviews and a A CinemaScore.

Further down in the top 10, Fox International Pictures’ Sanju is arriving with an estimated $2.6 million from just 356 theaters, good for eighth place. The biopic about Indian actor Sanjay Dutt is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala.

According to ComScore, overall box office is up 9.3 percent year-to-date, and summer box office is up 15.3 percent. Check out the June 29-July 1 figures below.

1. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom — $60 million

2. Incredibles 2 — $45.5 million

3. Sicario: Day of the Soldado — $19 million

4. Uncle Drew — $15.5 million

5. Ocean’s 8 — $8 million

6. Tag — $5.6 million

7. Deadpool 2 — $3.5 million

8. Sanju — $2.6 million

9. Solo: A Star Wars Story — $2.293 million

10. Won’t You Be My Neighbor? — $2.29 million