Terry Crews has answers for those questioning his sexual assault claim

Terry Crews has faced a lot of questions since he revealed claims of a sexual assault against a Hollywood agent. Recently, the actor appeared before a Senate committee where he spoke about his experience, and rapper 50 Cent appeared to ridicule Crews with a meme on social media that has since been deleted. As he still seems to face a barrage of questions about his story, Crews responded with answers.

“Why didn’t you say something? I did. Why didn’t you push him off? I did,” Crews tweeted on Friday. “Why didn’t you cuss him out? I did. Why didn’t you tell the police? I did. Why didn’t you press charges? I did. Why did you just let it happen? I didn’t. Why didn’t you beat him up? (Sigh).”

Last October, Crews claimed that Adam Venit, an agent with William Morris Endeavor, groped his genitals during an industry function in 2016. Venit received a one-month paid suspension, but The Hollywood Reporter reported on his return to WME in November.

That same month, Crews filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, followed by a lawsuit filed in December. According to PEOPLE, the suit was dismissed “because the matter was beyond the statute of limitations for misdemeanors.”

“As a black man in America, you only have a few shots at success,” Crews said during Tuesday’s Senate hearing. “You only have a few chances to make yourself a viable member of the community. I’m from Flint, Michigan. I have seen many, many young black men who are provoked into violence and they were imprisoned or they were killed, and they are not here. My wife for years prepared me. She said, ‘If you ever get goaded, if you ever get prodded, if you ever have anyone try to push you into any kind of situation, don’t do it, don’t be violent.’ And she trained me, I’ll be honest with you. It was the strength of my wife, who trained me.”

Crews also revealed he won’t be appearing in the new Expendables sequel. The actor alleged a producer on that film, Avi Lerner, warned his manager “there would be trouble” if Crews didn’t drop his suit.

“This is one thing I had to decide whether I was going to draw the line on,” Crews said. “Am I going to be a part of this or am I gonna take a stand? And there are projects that I had to turn down.”

50 Cent, who coincidentally was originally cast in Crews’ Expendables role, posted a meme on Instagram earlier in the week that used images of Crews’ athletic body with the caption “I got raped. My wife just watched.”

The rapper and Power executive producer took down the image, but tweeted, “This is me recovering from having my sense of humor removed this morning. People are so sensitive, my doctor said l will be fine in six weeks, but my publicist said if you see any journalist play DEAD.”

This is me recovering from having my sense of humor removed this morning. People are so sensitive, my doctor said l will be fine in six weeks, but my publicist said if you see any journalist play DEAD. 😒get the strap pic.twitter.com/yOTngui8ra — 50cent (@50cent) June 27, 2018

Many supporters of Crews were outraged and launched a Care2 petition that called for Starz to “send a message” and “end their relationship” with Jackson.

“50 Cent’s posts insinuated that Crews was somehow less of a man for being a victim of sexual harassment,” the petition reads. “His words were not only disappointing but also indicative of what the #MeToo movement is fighting against.”