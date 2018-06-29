Meryl Streep, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothée Chalamet in talks for Greta Gerwig's Little Women

Take all of our money.

Lady Bird writer and director Greta Gerwig has set Little Women as her next film, EW has confirmed. And it gets even better. In talks to join the cast are Lady Bird alums Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, Emma Stone, Florence Pugh, and Meryl Streep. No, you are not dreaming.

The latest adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel hails from Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal. According to Variety, which first reported the news, the project will star Ronan as the protagonist Jo, Stone as Meg, Streep as Marmee, Pugh as Amy, and Chalamet as Laurie Laurence.

After great success with indie films as an actor and writer, Gerwig broke out in the mainstream last year with Lady Bird, the coming-of-age story starring Ronan and Chalamet, which earned five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director for Gerwig, and Best Actress for Ronan.