See the first look at Glass, M. Night Shyamalan's Unbreakable and Split sequel

David Dunn, Elijah Price, and The Beast are together at last.

Those attending CinemaCon this year got to witness the glory of the first trailer for Glass, M. Night Shyamalan‘s surprise sequel to Unbreakable and Split. Now the director’s awaiting public doesn’t have to sift through paparazzi photos to get a first look at the highly anticipated cinematic event.

Shyamalan released the first Glass teaser poster, which sees Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson, and James McAvoy’s characters sitting together in the same room.

“I’m so excited to tell you that @GlassMovie will be at #ComicCon,” Shyamalan tweeted on Friday. “I will be in Hall H on July 20th with the cast! You can expect a surprise as well…” No doubt he’s referring to a trailer of some kind, but then he dropped the poster to satiate fans’ “fix.”

Universal Pictures

As we learned from CinemaCon, American Horror Story‘s Sarah Paulson plays Dr. Ellie Staple, a psychiatrist treating people who “believe themselves to be superheroes.” David, Elijah, and Kevin (one of the many split personalities inhabiting the same body as the Beast) are her patients.

“Eighteen years ago, I based a movie around a crazy idea: what if comic books were based on reality?” Shyamalan said during the presentation in April. “And in Unbreakable, I tried to tell the origin story of a superhero that lives in the real world, David Dunn, played by Bruce Willis.”

Split then introduced “the origin story for an anarchist that could be good or could be bad.” Glass, as Paulson added, will ask “what if these real-life supervillains and superheroes are somehow locked up together? I mean, what could go wrong?”

Anya Taylor-Joy will also return in the film as her character in Split, Casey Cooke.

Glass is scheduled to smash into theaters on Jan. 18, 2019.