Everything we know (so far) about Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man is swinging back into action.

We’ve still got a ways to go before the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, but info is starting to trickle out about the return of Tom Holland’s web-slinger. Some details are pretty straightforward — what the title is, who’s coming back — while others are a little more nebulous. And then there’s the small matter of what went down in Avengers: Infinity War…

Below, we’ve rounded up everything we know so far about the upcoming Spidey sequel.

What’s it called?

If the MCU’s first Spider-Man movie was about coming home, the sequel is about leaving it. It’s titled Spider-Man: Far From Home — which Holland “accidentally” revealed by posting a video of the script on Instagram.

When does it come out?

July 5, 2019! Two months after the as-yet-untitled Avengers 4 hits theaters.

So what’s it about?

TBD! We know it’ll be at least partially set in Europe — hence the “far from home” thing. Europe is pretty far from Queens. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has teased that Far From Home will send Peter overseas, telling io9, “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends.”

Who’s in it?

Holland is back, obviously, because he plays Spider-Man and the name of the movie is Spider-Man: Far From Home. Presumably, we’ll also see the return of Marisa Tomei as Peter’s Aunt May, Zendaya as his friend M.J., and Jacob Batalon as his best friend/guy-in-the-chair Ned.

Jon Watts is also back as the director, with Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley writing the script.

Michael Keaton’s villainous Vulture is also reportedly returning for the sequel, after being thrown in jail and stripped of his wings in Homecoming. Although he’s not going to be the only bad guy in Far From Home, which brings us to…

Who’s the big bad?

Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to star as the iconic Spidey villain Mysterio. If the deal comes together, it’ll be Gyllenhaal’s first time playing a comic book role, and it’s a doozy: In the comics, the original Mysterio was a brilliant special effects expert and stuntman named Quentin Beck, who uses his skills to create deadly illusions and gadgets. Spooky.

Wait, so what about Avengers: Infinity War?

Oh, you mean that little movie that killed off half the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Including Peter Parker, the titular Spider-Man of Spider-Man: Far From Home? Yeah.

The short answer is: We don’t know! Feige has teased that Far From Home takes place during the summer, but he’s not revealing which summer. So maybe it’s set before Infinity War. Maybe it’s set afterward, and they’ll find some way to bring Peter back. Maybe in Avengers 4, Thanos will renounce his moon-throwing ways and decide to chaperone Peter’s trip to Europe. Hey, it could happen.

How is this connected to all those other Sony Spider-Man movies?

Sony has had the rights to Spider-Man and associated Marvel characters for years, but the studio recently struck a deal with Disney to allow Tom Holland’s Spidey to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now Sony is launching a new series of films based on its other Marvel characters, including the upcoming Venom with Tom Hardy and a just-reported Morbius film starring Jared Leto. There’s also Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Silver and Black movie, although that was recently pulled from Sony’s release schedule, and another film in development about the Korean-American superhero Silk.

It remains to be seen how all this will tie into to Holland’s Spider-Man story — or whether it will at all. But Holland has hinted that he’d eventually like to see his Spider-Man face off against Venom.

And that’s not to be confused with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s upcoming animated movie. That one’s set in an alternate universe, in which there are multiple Spider-People running around — including Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) and a jaded, adult Peter Parker (Jake Johnson). Got all that?

Will Murph the bodega cat be in it?

Fingers crossed.