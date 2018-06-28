Nicolas Cage's berserk thriller Mandy to close Fantasia Festival

Talk about going out with a bang. Organizers announced Thursday that the Nicolas Cage-starring thriller Mandy (out Sept. 14) is the official closing night film of this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal.

Directed by Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow), the movie stars Cage and Andrea Riseborough as a couple living in the Pacific Northwest in 1983. When their haven is savagely destroyed by a cult, Cage’s character is catapulted into a phantasmagoric journey laced with fire and bloody vengeance.

Mandy found favor with EW film critic Chris Nashawaty, who rated it one of best films he saw at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. “In what is essentially a gory revenge flick on angel dust, Cage plays Red — a logger whose girlfriend is terrorized by a posse of lunatic Jesus freaks and the half-man, half-monsters who do their blood-spattered bidding,” Nashawaty wrote. “When people describe certain movies as ‘not for everyone,’ this is exactly what they’re talking about. I loved it and can’t wait to see it again.”

It was also announced today that the Fantasia lineup will include a career talk with actor Michael Ironside (Scanners, Starship Troopers) and a live edition of director Mick Garris’ podcast Post Mortem. Garris will be joined by three of the directors with whom he collaborated on the screening-at-Fantasia anthology film Nightmare Cinema: Joe Dante, Ryûhei Kitamura, and Alejandro Brugués.

This year’s Fantasia takes place July 12-Aug. 2. Learn more at the festival website, and check out the new trailer for Mandy here.