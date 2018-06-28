Mira Sorvino on learning the hustle with John Leguizamo for Summer of Sam

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Moves like Mira’s don’t come easy.

“We rehearsed for a month and a half,” explains the Condor actress, swinging by PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing to look back at her starring role in the 1999 Spike Lee film Summer of Sam. In the crime-thriller, Sorvino played Dionna, the wife of Bronx hairdresser Vinny (John Leguizamo); early on, the pair step out at a nightclub, showing off their skills on the dance floor.

“We went to a dance studio in New York and studied the hustle and worked together for so much time just trying to get this to look like it was something we did all the time,” recalls Sorvino, watching herself and Leguizamo dance on screen while chatting with host Lola Ogunnaike. “If I could dance in every production I’m in, I would be the happiest person alive. Dancing is the most fun thing you can do with your clothes on.”

Working with Lee on the influential thriller was overall a great experience, according to Sorvino. “He’d shoot with two cameras at once, so the scenes weren’t reconstituted,” says the actress, remembering how Lee encouraged his actors to improvise lines he’d then write down. “We just started doing stuff that wasn’t in the script and they caught it all and put it in the movie.”

