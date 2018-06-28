Jessica Chastain teases her It: Chapter 2 transformation

When It became a runaway smash hit last year, adapting the first half of Stephen King’s landmark terror-tome, one of the biggest questions on fans’ minds was how director Andy Muschietti would tackle part 2. Set almost 30 years after the events of the first film, It: Chapter 2 follows adult versions of the endearing kid protagonists from part 1, necessitating across-the-board recasts to age up the characters.

As we’ve seen in the past few months, though, the It team knows It‘s stuff (sorry), absolutely knocking it out of the park in the casting department. Case in point: as soon as Sophia Lillis originated the role of Bev Marsh — the lone female member of the Losers’ Club — fans were clamoring for the studio to cast Jessica Chastain in the role of an older Bev. Lo and behold, Muschietti courted his Mama star for the role, and she accepted.

As the film moves forward into production, Chastain has done the honors of unveiling our first look at her transformation, posting a split-screen of her and Lillis on Instagram:

Also joining the starry cast are James McAvoy as Bill, Bill Hader as Richie, James Ransone, Andy Bean as Sean, and Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, plus Bill Skarsgård as the titular Pennywise.

It: Chapter 2 arrives Sept. 6, 2019.