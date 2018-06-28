Jada Pinkett Smith has more in common with her Girls Trip character than people think

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

In 2017’s Girls Trips, Jada Pinkett Smith memorably embraced grapefruits, zip lines, and golden showers.

During the latest episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, Smith tells host Lola Ogunnaike she enjoys signing on for films with unexpected story lines. And she was game for Girl’s Trip, including a scene where her character is stuck on a zip line with a full bladder.

Smith said that’s why the scene works. Most people wouldn’t expect the movie star to be stuck in such a sticky situation.

“The Jada that I am definitely would,” Smith saya. “That’s the part that’s hilarious.”

Revisit the hilarious scene with Smith in the Couch Surfing clip above.