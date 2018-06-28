Jada Pinkett Smith shares adorable throwback photo of her and Jaden on The Matrix set

Before he was an Icon, Jaden Smith, the oldest child of actors Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, was just a kid hanging out at his mom’s job.

Jada Pinkett Smith tweeted an adorable family photo Thursday, writing, “Jaden with me on the set of the Matrix. I can’t believe he’s about to be 20.” The photo features a cherubic young Jaden lounging on a camera rig while his mom dons sunglasses and a red alligator jacket for her role as Niobe, the badass martial arts expert she played in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Jaden with me on the set of the Matrix. I can’t believe he’s about to be 20🙃 pic.twitter.com/oQkb1q79bc — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) June 28, 2018

Outside of hanging out on movie sets, the mother-son duo have always had a unique relationship. On a recent episode of her Facebook show Red Table Talk, Pinkett Smith discussed allowing Jaden to move out when he was 15. “One thing that I’ve learned is that every child need something different,” she said.

As he’s already an accomplished rapper, actor, bottled water entrepreneur, and Yoda-level tweeter, it’s easy to forget that Jaden still can’t legally purchase alcohol. The “Syre” rapper turns 20 on July 8.