Indiana Jones 5 won't make its July 2020 release date

We’ll have to wait a little longer for Indiana Jones to come walking back through our door.

The fifth film in the Indiana Jones series has been delayed and will not be ready in time for its scheduled release date of July 10, 2020, sources have confirmed to EW. Steven Spielberg is on board to direct the as-yet-untitled film, with Harrison Ford returning as the bullwhip-wielding adventurer.

But the project is still moving forward: Jonathan Kasdan has reportedly been tapped to work on the script, after David Koepp took a first pass. Kasdan’s father, Lawrence Kasdan, of course wrote the original Raiders of the Lost Ark, and the father-son duo most recently teamed up for Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Indiana Jones 5 has already been pushed back once: It was previously scheduled to hit theaters in 2019.

Spielberg has a lot on his plate at the moment: He’s reportedly moving forward with his long-planned West Side Story remake, and he’s also said to be working on The Kidnapping of Edgardo Mortara, a religious drama about a young boy taken from his Jewish parents and raised as a Catholic.

Ford most recently starred in Blade Runner 2049, and he’ll next lend his voice to The Secret Life of Pets 2.

Variety first reported the delay.