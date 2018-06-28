Hover: 5 influences on Cleopatra Coleman's prescient Syfy thriller

It’s attack of the drones in this week’s lo-fi sci-fi thriller Hover, a Syfy Films feature that foresees a future in which agricultural bots help ailing farmers tend their environmentally ravaged crops. In the grand genre spirit of everything from 2001: A Space Odyssey to Blade Runner 2049, ceding ground to autonomous tech of course turns out not to be in humanity’s best interests.

Cleopatra Coleman (Fox’s The Last Man on Earth) stars as a career caregiver who uncovers a troubling link between drones and the health of her clients, putting her squarely in the crosshairs of the sinister corporation commanding the robots.

While Hover offers up its own vision for a near-future America too plausible to dismiss, Coleman — who also penned the script — was happy to unpack five major influences on her story.

Safe (1995)

“What I thought about a lot while writing Hover was the movie Safe, starring Julianne Moore. Ironically, Beth Grant, who’s in Hover, is also in Safe, because she’s in every good movie ever made. That’s a big one — it’s barely sci-fi, it’s more like a thriller, but it’s an extremely unsettling movie. [Environmentalism] and sci-fi don’t have to necessarily be connected, but look at Mad Max, which is all about water shortage and global warming. Look at Children of Men, where environmental strain has caused people to stop being able to procreate. It can play a huge part, given that we are experiencing such immense change.”

The news cycle

“Technology, the news, the government…. The world is a really interesting place to write about right now. There’s a lot going on. Really great sci-fi is reflective of real-world issues, so I definitely wanted it to feel that way. It was set in the future, but the really, really not-too-distant future. We wanted it to feel like it was seconds from now.… I got the initial idea from a Buzzfeed article. My ideas always come from the things around me. And it’s really interesting, since we made the movie, even up until last week, the producer Travis Stephens, the director Matt Osterman, and I have been sharing articles about drones, drones, drones. Safe drones, flying drones, military drones… things really taking place. The process [of writing] basically was just paying attention, having your ear to the ground.”

Flyover country

“It’s definitely set in America, and I wanted it to feel very American. I love the idea of the juxtaposition between ultra-modern technology and rural areas. We’ve seen a lot of sci-fi that’s been made in big cities and seeing what that looks like, but what does it look like in the places where technology’s barely reached, and therefore it stands out more? Matt and I really enjoyed working with that.… It’s like old world versus new world.”

Syfy Films

The Terminator (1984)

“When you talk about the drone POV [shots in Hover], it’s was very much like Terminator, looking at UI and how they work. Just the ability to use drones cinematically, that’s something that most movies do now anyway, but to be able to use it and also have it be such a big part of the story — have the drones be characters in the movie — was really fun. We had this secondary crew that just did the drone shots.… They can go so high! We got to do one really cool shot Matt came up with, which was one take, in which Beth Grant, Shane Coffey, and I get in the car and drive down the street. A drone is watching us, and as we leave, it turns around and flies across this field, turning the corner in a big hurry to try to meet up with us. And then it tracks us all the way down the road, in one shot.”

Black Mirror (Netflix)

“It kind of plays like a long Black Mirror episode in a lot of ways. There’s not a particular Black Mirror episode that inspired the story, but I think it’s just a fantastic series that continues to push boundaries and really hold a mirror up to society in all kinds of new and terrifying ways. It’s just such a great show.”

Hover opens Friday in theaters and will be available on VOD and Digital HD on July 3.