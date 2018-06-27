Wonder Woman 1984 reveals first photo of Kristen Wiig as Cheetah

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins has revealed a first look at Kristen Wiig as Cheetah in the 1984 sequel.

Below is the debut photo which shows Wiig (Bridesmaids) as Barbara Minerva in what appears to be a natural history museum:

Warner Bros.

In the comics, Minerva has been portrayed as an archeologist who searchers for various artifacts who becomes obsessed with gaining treasures held by Diana Prince (such as her lasso of truth) and possesses the ability to transform into a human/cheetah hybrid.

Previously, Gal Gadot has posted the first clear look at Wonder Woman in costume in the sequel:

Warner Bros.

Previously, Gadot and director Patty Jenkins put out two other first look teaser photos now that the sequel is actively filming.

The first surprised fans with a look at the doomed Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) now alive decades after his WWI fate and in 1984:

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

The second was a shadowy shot of Diana Prince in front of a bank of monitors full of 1980s pop culture:

Warner Bros.

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) is also cast in a “pivotal role.”

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released Nov. 1, 2019.