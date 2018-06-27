Whitney Houston was a once-in-a-generation artist. Now the late singer’s story is being told in a new documentary from Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald (One Day in September).

Given unprecedented access to previously unseen photos and video footage — and with the cooperation of Houston’s estate — Whitney (out July 6) aims to tell a fuller tale about the globally-beloved diva. “I wanted to give people the sense of why she’s so great, and why she’s worth making a film about,” Macdonald tells EW. “The talent is so obvious when you hear those songs, but you had to show that. So I wanted, broadly speaking, the first half of the movie to be kind of like, ‘Oh, she’s amazing.'”

In addition to performance clips and behind-the-scenes footage, the film also depicts tender moments. In this exclusive new clip, we see a young Bobbi Kristina clinging to her mother as Houston performs an ode to her live onstage, singing about how she finds inspiration in her daughter with then-husband Bobby Brown.

Brown appears in the film as do many of Houston’s relatives, friends, and collaborators including Kevin Costner, her costar in The Bodyguard.