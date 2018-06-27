Nicolas Cage is on a rampage in trailer for Mandy

After EW film critic Chris Nashawaty saw the Nicolas Cage-starring Mandy at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, he described it as “a fever dream of a film” which prompted half of the audience to walk out while leaving the rest in what seemed to be “gonzo heaven.”

“When people describe certain movies as ‘not for everyone,’ this is exactly what they’re talking about,” concluded Nashawaty. “I loved it and can’t wait to see it again.

Now, we can all get a taste of this wild-sounding film from Panos Cosmatos (Beyond the Black Rainbow) thanks to the release of the movie’s first trailer.

In Mandy, the quiet life of devoted couple Red (Cage) and Mandy (Andrea Riseborough) takes a dark and bizarre turn when a nightmarish cult and their maniacal leader (Linus Roache) seek to possess Mandy…body and soul. A shocking assault on the innocent pair leads to a spiraling, surreal, bloody rampage of all out, mind-altering vengeance.

Mandy is released in theaters, Sept. 14. Watch the full trailer above.