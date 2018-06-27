Assassination Nation delivers a gory, depraved teaser trailer

Take a look at a film buyers from the Sundance Film Festival reportedly called “polarizing” and “f—ed up.”

Assassination Nation, from writer-director Sam Levinson, dropped a red-band (totally NSFW) teaser trailer on Wednesday to show how a “town, Salem, lost its motherf—ing mind.” As the voiceover warns, “It gets pretty graphic.”

The film follows high school senior Lily and her friend group in Salem, Massachusetts. Their lives are fairly typical for modern teens, but then an anonymous hacker starts posting details about the private lives of residents in town, prompting The Purge-level chaos.

Just so everyone knows what’s coming in this red-white-and-blue-drenched tale, the trailer flashes through scenes of “bullying,” “blood,” “abuse,” “classism,” “death,” “drinking,” “drug use,” “sexual content,” “toxic masculinity,” “homophobia,” “transphobia,” “guns,” “nationalism,” “racism,” “kidnapping,” “murder,” and much more.

Driving it home is the poster: “You asked for it, America.”

Neon

Assassination Nation made a splash at Sundance this past January and caught the attention of Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo. The sibling duo’s company AGBO teamed up with Neon to acquire the worldwide rights to the film, which will be hitting theaters on Sep. 21.

Fear the Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo, It‘s Bill Skarsgard, Community‘s Joel McHale, Famous in Love‘s Bella Thorne, and This Is 40‘s Maude Apatow feature alongside cast members Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, and Anika Noni Rose.

Between all the Trump references, Americana imagery, and all-out violence, Assassination Nation will surely cause some sort of controversy.