Leave No Trace, the follow-up to Winter's Bone, was worth the wait: EW review

Scott Green/Bleecker Street
Chris Nashawaty
June 26, 2018 at 02:22 PM EDT

Leave No Trace

type
Movie
genre
Drama
release date
06/29/18
performer
Ben Foster, Thomasin McKenzie
director
Debra Granik
distributor
Bleecker Street
mpaa
PG
We gave it a B+

It’s been eight years since Debra Granik made her unflinching breakout, Winter’s Bone. But it turns out that the follow-up, Leave No Trace, was worth the wait. It’s a slower (at times probably too slow) and more contemplative movie than its predecessor, but it’s no less haunting, thanks to unshakable performances from Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie.

The two actors play a father and daughter who live on the margins of society, foraging and squatting in the woods outside Portland, Oregon. They make occasional trips into town to buy groceries and visit a VA hospital, where Foster’s combat veteran Will receives meds for PTSD, which he then sells to the homeless in a tent city. Unlike those poor souls, Will’s off-the-grid existence is a choice — he wants nothing to do with the outside world. After the pair are nearly separated by social services, they find refuge in a woodsy commune in Washington, where McKenzie’s Tom realizes she wants to finally put down some roots.

Granik doesn’t spell out the connection between these characters. She doesn’t have to. You feel it. Tom and Will’s fraying bond is as inevitable as that between any parent and child. But when things finally come to a head, the moment arrives with a quiet grace. B+

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now