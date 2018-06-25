Denzel Washington punishes the guilty as a Lyft driver in The Equalizer 2 trailer

You don’t want to tick off this Lyft driver. Denzel Washington returns as Robert McCall in the new Equalizer 2 trailer, which sees the retired black-ops operative working as a driver and serving up a cold dish of justice whenever called for.

One moment reaffirms Robert’s brutality — and creativity — when it comes to wrongdoers. When a woman, seemingly drugged and sexually assaulted, is put in the back of his car, he goes up to face the guys who did this to her using the ruse that their credit card was invalid. One of men hands Robert a black platinum card, which was a bad idea as that card is later used to slice open his forehead.

Robert always gets his man — and that five-star rating — in the end. But what happens when the person who’s wronged next is someone he loves? When an old friend (Melissa Leo) is killed, he goes to quench his thirst for vengeance with the folks behind the attack.

Game of Thrones‘ Pedro Pascal, Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders, and The Sinner‘s Bill Pullman also star in The Equalizer 2, directed by Antoine Fuqua.

The film opens in theaters on July 20. Watch the trailer above.