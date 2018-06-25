Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon include two openly LGBTQ characters

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige says there will be two LGBTQ characters in future films — and we already know one of them.

We just don’t know exactly who he means.

In an interview about with Gregory Ellwood of The Playlist, Feige answer “yes” to the question: “When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works?”

When asked if they’re characters we’ve already seen, or characters who will be new to the story line, Feige replied: “Both… Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.”

The answers were tight-lipped, but they’re likely to be considered a welcome (if not overdue) first step in making sure everyone gets to see someone like themselves in this ever-expanding cinematic universe.

The latest film, Ant-Man and The Wasp, has been criticized for being set in San Francisco, a landmark city for gay rights with a large LGBTQ population, none of whom are represented in the film.

Tessa Thompson has already made a declaration about her character Valkyrie from Thor: Ragnarok, even though this side of the character wasn’t shown or discussed on screen.

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

But there’s no guarantee that Valkyrie is who Feige meant. The revelation is likely to provoke a measure of backlash from close-minded fans, but it’s being met with enthusiasm from other Marvel moviegoers who are eager to see the beloved films become more inclusive.

There will definitely be some Captain America fans who wouldn’t mind seeing the love and friendship between Bucky and Steve manifest as something more.

For now, there’s no telling who. But change is coming to the MCU.