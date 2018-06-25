It: Chapter Two adds Teach Grant and Jess Weixler to cast

In It: Chapter Two, the grown-up version of murderous bully Henry Bowers is headed back to Derry, Maine, in the form of actor Teach Grant. And Jess Weixler will venture into Pennywise territory as Audra, the wife of “Stuttering Bill” Denbrough.

They’re just the latest actors cast in the sequel to the blockbuster adaptation of Stephen King’s novel. Director Andy Muschietti’s first film split the story in half, telling only the childhood quest to defeat the shapeshifting evil that lives beneath a quaint New England city.

The second film will explore the “Losers’ Club” as adults, returning to their hometown when the fear-consuming entity resurrects to nourish itself on more innocent lives.

Bowers was played in the first movie by Nicholas Hamilton, who was last seen plunging into a fathomless well after murdering his abusive cop father. In King’s novel, Bowers spends his adult life in a hospital for the criminally insane, but is summoned to escape by Pennywise when the creature senses the return of the Losers.

Grant is best known for his work on the recent Netflix sci-fi show Altered Carbon, as well as the TV series Damnation and Van Helsing.

NBC; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Audra Denbrough wasn’t a character in the childhood part of the narrative, but she is a key part of the adult story. In King’s novel, she’s a successful actress who goes in search of her writer husband (played in the sequel by James McAvoy) when he mysteriously departs for Derry.

Weixler starred in the comedy-horror cult classic Teeth, as well as TV’s The Good Wife and The Son.

Here’s a full rundown of the rest of the cast, from Jessica Chastain to Bill Hader and more.

Variety first reported Grant and Weixler’s casting.