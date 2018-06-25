Evangeline Lilly calls out male Marvel actors for complaining about their suits

Evangeline Lilly doesn’t know what all the male Marvel actors have been complaining about. She, too, had to wear a superhero suit for her debut as The Wasp in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and it was like any other instance where you have to be “uncomfortable for the sake of looking good.”

Lilly had a lively conversation during the film’s press tour with BackstageOL and discussed all the male actors complaining about their suits.

“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years. And I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, ‘[It’s] just not that bad,'” she said. “Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU or,” she continued while holding up her high-heeled foot to the camera, “have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?”

In years past, Paul Bettany called his Vision attire “painful” at times, Tom Holland called his Spidey suit “not the greatest thing” but remembered “the long list of actors that would love to be in that suit,” Chadwick Boseman noted how it gets “blazing hot” in his Black Panther getup, and Chris Evans remarked how “not comfortable” his Cap suits have been — among other remarks.

“They’re just like, ‘What is this? This sucks. Why are we… why? Why do I have to go through this?” Lilly said. “Whereas a woman’s like, ‘I don’t know. This is like normal. I wear heels to work. I’m uncomfortable all day. You get used to it. You tune it out.'”

Lilly played Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man, released in 2015, but she’s only now assuming the mantle of the Wasp. Not only that, but the character is the first female superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be named in the film’s title — even though she shares it with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man.

According to critics’ first impressions on the film, Lilly is a standout.

‘IT’S ABOUT TIME’: Star of new superhero film #AntManandTheWasp #EvangelineLilly celebrates her character being the first female to be named in a title of a #Marvel film. pic.twitter.com/47PkGbDKvr — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) June 25, 2018

The actress has asked herself the question, “Are we making a mountain out of a molehill?” as she told the Associated Press. “Because of course there are incredible female superheroes in the MCU who came before me, their names just weren’t in the title,” she said. “And yet I think when I get asked the question… this is the 20th Marvel movie and it’s the first film with a female superhero in the title, then it feels reframed in a way that says, no, actually this is a big deal and this is about time.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp, directed by Peyton Reed, will hit theaters on July 6 with a cast that includes Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Peña, Laurence Fishburne, and Walton Goggins.

Captain Marvel, to be released on March 8, 2019, will then become the first Marvel film to solely feature a female hero in the title, played by Oscar winner Brie Larson.