Comic-Con schedule 2018: All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego

Those planning their Comic-Con schedules this year suffered major losses. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that the Avengers movies are “not going to Hall H,” while HBO announced that its biggest geek-centric shows, Game of Thrones and Westworld, are also bailing on the annual comic convention in San Diego. In years past, these marked some of the biggest panels of the whole affair — but that just means other movies and television shows have the opportunity to claim the spotlight.

With Wonder Woman 1984 and Aquaman from Warner Bros., reports of Universal bringing the Halloween reboot and M. Night Shyamalan’s Split sequel Glass, and the Arrowverse on the CW, there are still moments for attendees to earmark.

Here are the movie and TV panels coming to Comic-Con International 2018. (All times are in PST.)

Wednesday, July 18

6-10 p.m.: Manifest World Premiere and Special Sneak Peek Screenings (Ballroom 20; includes pilot screening of Manifest and advanced screenings of episodes from The 100 season and Freedom Fighters: The Ray)

Thursday, July 19

TBD

Friday, July 20

10-11 a.m.: Young Justice: Outsiders Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

10:15–11:15 a.m.: Inside The Big Bang Theory Writers’ Room (Ballroom 20)

12:30-1:30 p.m.: DC Super Hero Girls Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Room 6DE)

12:45-2 p.m.: World Premiere of Hulu’s Castle Rock (Ballroom 20)

4:15 – 5:10 p.m.: Bob’s Burgers Panel Discussion (Indigo Ballroom)

5:15-6:15 p.m.: Archer Panel Discussion (Indigo Ballroom)

6-7 p.m.: The Passage World Premiere Screening (Room 6A)

Saturday, July 21

10-11 a.m.: Unikitty! New Episode Premiere and Q&A (Room: 6DE)

11–11:45 a.m.: Black Lightning Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

12–12:45 p.m.: The Simpsons panel (Ballroom 20)

12–12:50 p.m.: SYFY Panel: Krypton Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

1-2 p.m.: Manifest Pilot Screening and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

1-2:15 p.m.: American Dad! and Family Guy panels (Ballroom 20)

2–2:50 p.m.: Legacies Exclusive Video Presentation and Q&A (Indigo Ballroom)

2:30-3:15 p.m.: The Gifted panel (Ballroom 20)

3:30–4:15 p.m.: Supergirl Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

4-4:50 p.m.: The Orville panel (Indigo Ballroom)

4:15–5 p.m.: Arrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5–5:45 p.m.: DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

5:45–6:30 p.m.: The Flash Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Ballroom 20)

Sunday, July 22

10:30–11:30 a.m.: Supernatural Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

11:45a.m.–12:45p.m.: Riverdale Special Video Presentation and Q&A (Hall H)

1–2 p.m.: Mayans, M.C. Panel Discussion (Hall H)

2:15–3:15 p.m.: Legion Panel Discussion (Hall H)

This post will be updated as more information comes to light.