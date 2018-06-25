Ava DuVernay, Lupita Nyong'o, Kumail Nanjiani, and more celebrate new Academy members

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences just got a whole lot bigger, and its members are rolling out the red carpet online.

On Monday, the organization responsible for nominating and voting for the Oscars extended invitations to a whopping 928 new members. The large expansion in membership comes as part of a push from the Academy to diversify its ranks, with 49 percent of the invites going to female actors and filmmakers and 38 percent representing people of color.

Invitations went to a wide range of individuals, including Mindy Kaling, Tiffany Haddish, Danai Gurira, Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kravitz, Christine Baranski, Ben Whishaw, and more.

Many incoming and established members celebrated the new class on social media. Kumail Nanjiani screen-grabbed his new membership announcement and wrote, “Hey yo. I’m in The Academy,” while current member Lupita Nyong’o shared a video through the Academy’s Twitter page welcoming her Black Panther costar Danai Gurira.

Several stars addressed the pointed push for diversity in their messages, with director Ava DuVernay saying, “I hope we can continue to grow the Academy to beautiful, bolder places.”

The Academy released a string of similar videos of current members welcoming and congratulating new members, including a video from Steven Spielberg addressing new directing members and one from the cast of Big Little Lies offering congratulations, particularly for their castmate Zoe Kravitz.

From one comedian to another, Melissa McCarthy surprised costar Tiffany Haddish on the set of The Kitchen with the news. “I’m going to get movies for free!” Haddish responded in joyous disbelief.

See below for a sampling of tweets.

Hey yo. I’m in The Academy. https://t.co/CACVvdK5ry — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) June 25, 2018

Academy member @Lupita_Nyongo congratulates our new class, with a special shout-out to Actors Branch invitee @DanaiGurira. #WeAreTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/YusnoGnTRf — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 25, 2018

Our new member list is officially out! And Directors Branch governor Steven Spielberg has a message for all of those invited to join. https://t.co/LEv2huAGHn #WeAreTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/rGG1S2pjaw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 25, 2018

I am so excited to become a member @TheAcademy 2018. I am honored to join this community of amazing actors.#WeAreTheAcademy #blessed #livingadream pic.twitter.com/5AXtA43a0a — Quvenzhane' Wallis (@IAMQUVENZHANE) June 25, 2018

Academy member @MelissaMcCarthy gives @TiffanyHaddish some exciting news on the set of their new film. #WeAreTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/UuTsOqvUs2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) June 25, 2018

There’s a lot to love about being an Academy member. michaelb4jordan explains. #WeAreTheAcademy pic.twitter.com/lWpxRV0HHk pic.twitter.com/pJSmzk1JGw — The Academy (@kitaberkreasi) June 25, 2018