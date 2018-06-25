Emilia Clarke, Timothée Chalamet, Tiffany Haddish among record 928 Academy invitees

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has invited 928 new members to join its ranks, with 49 percent of the invites going to female actors and filmmakers and 38 percent representing people of color as the organization ramps up its efforts to diversify its membership.

Mindy Kaling, Christine Baranski, Dave Chappelle, Taye Diggs, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Audra McDonald are among the industry veterans receiving their invite for the first time. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet, Tiffany Haddish, Daniela Vega, Emilia Clarke, Daisy Ridley, Hannibal Buress, Kumail Nanjiani, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoey Deutch, and Amandla Stenberg are among the rising stars coming on board to the actors branch.

The new members would push the Academy’s overall female membership to 31 percent from 28 percent last year, while people of color will make up 16 percent, up from 13 percent last year. The invitees include 17 Oscar winners and 92 Oscar nominees, such as Call Me By Your Name star Chalamet, Get Out breakout Kaluuya, Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin, and Quvenzhane Wallis, who became the youngest Best Actress nominee in 2013 for Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, Dear White People filmmaker Justin Simien, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women writer-director Angela Robinson, and Chinese-American filmmaker Chloe Zhao, who most recently directed The Rider, lead the filmmakers invited to the directors branch.

The invited members span 59 countries, including South Korean actor Ha Jung-woo (The Handmaiden), Singaporean star Chin Han (The Dark Knight), Nigeria actress Wunmi Mosaku (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Mexican actors Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and Eugenio Derbez (Overboard), Spanish actress Marta Etura (The Impossible), and Argentinian actor Ricardo Darín (Wild Tales). Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit also made the list.

The Academy announced its diversity initiative in 2016 to double membership of women and minorities by 2020 after it was heavily criticized for only nominating white actors for two consecutive years, sparking the #OscarsSoWhite movement. The organization stripped some of its older, non-active members of their voting privileges to make room for newcomers and to shake up its predominantly white, male members.

This year’s record 928 new members tops last year’s 774 invitees, pushing the Academy’s overall membership to more than 9,000 people in the film industry.