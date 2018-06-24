Tom Holland’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is preparing to leave the neighborhood.

The teenage Avenger revealed Saturday on Instagram that his next solo Marvel movie is titled Spider-Man: Far From Home, in keeping with theme of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Holland flashed the new title in a video, shot while attending ACE Comic Con in Seattle. “I wanted to apologize because there’s no real revelations coming out this weekend about Spider-Man 2,” he said. “I don’t know much about it. I’m a little confused because I died so I don’t really know how it all comes into play, but what I do know is I got the new script. I’m super excited to read it. It’s going to be great.”

The actor then held up a tablet showing the title of Spider-Man: Far From Home, in keeping with previous teases that the movie will feature international locations, including London.

Holland rightfully pointed out that the prospect of a Spider-Man sequel might seem confusing at the moment, given the fallout from Avengers: Infinity War.

All will be revealed in good time, however, as Far From Home doesn’t open until July 5, 2019, a full two months after the release of Avengers 4, which should answer all our burning questions about which superheroes make it through the battle against Thanos.

Though its safe to assume Far From Home will address the events of Avengers 4, little else is known about the Homecoming sequel. Jake Gyllenhaal is in talks to play the villain Mysterio, one of Peter Parker’s most beloved foes in comics lore. The original Mysterio was Quentin Beck, a special effects expert and stuntman who leaves his career in Hollywood to better use his talents by creating criminal illusions.

For now, the next Marvel release will be next month’s Ant-Man and the Wasp, which will clue audiences in to what the insect-inspired duo have been up to while remaining conspicuously absent from the events of Infinity War. “The characters are going to be very important going forward,” Marvel studios president Kevin Feige teased in a recent featurette.