The first trailer for The Hate U Give is officially here

We now have our first real look at the big-screen adaptation of Angie Thomas’ best-selling YA novel The Hate U Give.

In a trailer for the anticipated film that arrived Sunday night during the BET Awards, Amandla Stenberg is seen as Starr Carter, a teenager who lives in the poor, predominantly black neighborhood of Garden Heights and attends a wealthy, mostly white prep school. Her struggle to balance her place in both worlds becomes even more difficult after she witnesses the shooting of her childhood best friend, Khalil (Algee Smith), by a police officer. In the aftermath of Khalil’s death, facing pressure from all sides of the community, Starr must find her voice and stand up for what’s right.

The Hate U Give also stars Regina Hall, Russell Hornsby, Issa Rae, KJ Apa, Sabrina Carpenter, Common, and Anthony Mackie. The film, directed by George Tillman Jr., opens in theaters Oct. 19.

Watch the trailer for The Hate U Give above.