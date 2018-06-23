Ant-Man and the Wasp first reactions: 'Charming,' 'lots of heart,' and 'a freaking blast'

It should come as no surprise that Ant-Man and the Wasp, the next installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Avengers: Infinity War, is the talk of the town after the first screenings for critics on Friday night.

Entertainment press are hailing the film for its “charm,” special effects, action sequences, and “cool and creative surprises” — which is a good sign for director Peyton Reed. With 2015’s Ant-Man, Reed came in to replace original director Edgar Wright and helped rework the movie off an earlier story treatment. With Ant-Man and the Wasp, which sees Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne finally suiting up alongside Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang, Reed has been involved since the beginning.

The film sees Scott dealing with the fallout of Captain America: Civil War, while Hope and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) are determined to rescue Hope’s mother, original Wasp Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), who’s been trapped in the Quantum Realm. During this tumultuous time, Hannah John-Kamen’s “Ghost” steals Pym technology, granting her the ability to phase through solid objects.

As producer and president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige teases in a recent featurette for the film, the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp “connects directly” into the still mysterious Infinity War sequel, Avengers 4. “The characters are going to be very important going forward,” he said.

So here are some of the biggest takeaways, based on the first reactions to the movie: there are two post-credit scenes (one of which might be “the best part of the whole film,” according to one critic), there are no traditional “villains,” the story is “small scale” (pun intended) and “self-contained,” it’s “the perfect comic chaser to the doom and gloom of Infinity War,” the Stan Lee cameo can’t be missed, Michael Peña‘s Luis is a scene-stealer, “Paul Rudd sings karaoke,” and fans shouldn’t be “expecting to get answers to questions from Infinity War.”

See more responses below.

I always have some nitpicky, snarky crap to say and I’m coming up empty with #AntManAndTheWasp. It’s a darn blast. I laughed SO much and… pshttt… where there’s a good man, there’s an even better woman 🐜 pic.twitter.com/nM5aOgkHdz — Remake Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) June 23, 2018

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is probably the closest Marvel will ever get to #nicecore. there’s no villain! just… mild impediments. And teamwork! I love teamwork. everyone says “quantum” a lot, and then they joke *about* how everyone says “quantum” a lot. fun, funny, and forgettable. — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) June 23, 2018

Had a blast watching #AntManandtheWasp. It’s super funny, which is its greatest charm. Very personal, small scale story (again) and definitely focused on being light and family friendly. Evangeline Lilly is a badass, and Scott’s daughter Cassie steals the show. Also, ants 🐜 pic.twitter.com/PMAZf94gGa — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) June 23, 2018

Dug the heck out of #AntManAndTheWasp. Clever and charming with lots of heart. It’s a bit exposition heavy, but otherwise a damn delight. One gag had me laughing so hard I was in tears and the post-credits scene is easily one of Marvel’s best. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) June 23, 2018

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP is for sure an upgrade from the first film (I didn’t love the first Ant-Man). Lilly’s Wasp has at least the same, or probably more, action scenes than Rudd’s Ant-Man. Also: Michael Peña has a scene halfway through that brings the house down. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 23, 2018

Sooo… #AntmanAndTheWasp is the perfect comic chaser to the doom and gloom of Infinity War. Also, Evangeline Lilly rocks as The Wasp. pic.twitter.com/NrXxy53xHZ — ReBecca Theodore-Vachon @ #NALIPMediaSummit (@FilmFatale_NYC) June 23, 2018

#AntManAndTheWasp is a freaking blast! Absolutely hysterical and the effects a incredible!!! Definitely see it in 3D! Also, my fav Stan Lee cameo ever! pic.twitter.com/C0oadNWz6M — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man and The Wasp is a lot of fun. At its best when it’s almost an over the top silly comedy, less so when it’s about the comic booky villain driven moments. Some fantastic miniature/maxature action sequences. @realmichaelpena steals the show again. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 23, 2018

The movie has some surprising heart, great action, lots of laughs. If you liked the first film, you will be pleasantly surprised with this sequel. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 23, 2018

Ten minutes into #AntManAndTheWasp Paul Rudd sings karaoke so yeah you better believe it’s my favorite movie of the year — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 23, 2018

A tiny take: #AntManAndTheWasp was a total blast. Romantic, energetic and a lot of fun. @MrPeytonReed left unchained and left to his own devices is glorious and totally bonkers and brilliant. pic.twitter.com/QZ8okR76eG — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) June 23, 2018

#AntManAndTheWasp is cool and all, but the end credit scene is the best part of the whole film and the only thing I can think about right now. — Kylie Erica Mar (@KylieEricaMar) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man & The Wasp is crazy fun. Very self-contained, but brimming with energy, and full of cool and creative surprises. Super funny, and the entire cast is wonderful. I had a blast! pic.twitter.com/2lCeUGvzHW — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) June 23, 2018

I hate to spoil it for everybody but I’m just gonna say it: #AntManAndTheWasp is pretty good! — Todd Gilchrist (@mtgilchrist) June 23, 2018

When I say "sequel," I mean second movie in a hero's franchise. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 23, 2018

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6.