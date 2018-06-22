Mira Sorvino on why Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion still resonates

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

It’s been 21 years since two quirky blondes graced screens with their sweetly eccentric friendship that celebrated BFF goals in Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.

“There’s something about Romy and Michele that’s very enduring,” Sorvino, who plays Romy, tells host Lola Ogunnaike on PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing as they watched the now iconic dance sequence from the film.

“I think it’s the nerd friendship, rising above and silliness of it all because we’re really stupid. We think we’re smart, but we’re really dumb and yet we love each other,” the Condor actress adds.

The film follows Sorvino’s Romy and Lisa Kudrow’s Michele as they prepare for their 10-year high school reunion and brainstorm how to impress their old classmates. But the plan goes awry and after failing to convince people they invented the Post-It note, Romy and Michele realize they don’t really care what people think. Meanwhile, the former nerd-turned-handsome billionaire Sandy Frink (Alan Cumming) arrives by helicopter, declares his love for Michele and ends up twirling with the two ladies in a dance sequence to Cyndi Lauper’s dreamy “Time After Time.”

