Evil Dead director Fede Alvarez talks 'possibility' of sequel

Director Fede Alvarez last week agreed on Twitter to make a sequel to his 2013 Evil Dead reboot if Uruguay wins the soccer World Cup — something which remains a distinct possibility. How serious is the filmmaker about returning to the Deadites-filled universe originally established in Sam Raimi’s Bruce Campbell-starring original 1981 movie? Maybe more seriously than you think.

When EW recently spoke with Alvarez about his upcoming Lisbeth Salander thriller The Girl In the Spider’s Web (out Nov. 9), we asked the director about the chances of him making a second Evil Dead film.

“Look, I love those movies,” he says. “Making my Evil Dead was an amazing experience, it was my first film. So, going back at some point will be a possibility. I mean, I’m really good friends with all those guys, with Bruce, and Sam, and Rob (Tapert, who has produced all the Evil Dead movies). So, we always chat about it. The good news — and I think that’s what sometimes people don’t understand — is, none of those guys will make any of these movies just because they can, just because it’s good business. They will only make it if they believe they have some good story to tell. A lot of people say that in this industry, but most of the time it’s not true. With those guys, all of us involved in those movies, we will just make them if we believe there’s a story that has to be told, and is awesome, and is great, and we believe that it will be better than anything that will be done before in that world. [When] we find that story, when we all agree on what it is, it will probably happen.”

