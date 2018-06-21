Watch the trailer for Sundance skateboarding drama Skate Kitchen

After premiering at Sundance earlier this year, The Wolfpack director Crystal Moselle’s feature debut Skate Kitchen now has a trailer. The film revolves around a group of teenage girl skateboarders in New York City called, fittingly, Skate Kitchen. Young Camille (newcomer Rachelle Vinberg) soon falls in with the group, even though her mother vehemently opposes her skating.

These girls may be skaters, but they’re also teenagers, and so drama ensues. Camille soon finds herself trapped between rival groups and falling for an enigmatic skateboarder played by none other than Jaden Smith; you can catch a few glimpses of him in the trailer above.

Skate Kitchen is set to hit theaters Aug. 10.