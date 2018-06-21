Mira Sorvino got to work with her teenage crushes on Beautiful Girls

Watch the full episode of Couch Surfing streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

In 1996, an all-star cast assembled for the feel-good movie of the year: Beautiful Girls.

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino remembers working on a set with the likes of Rosie O’Donnell, Natalie Portman, Martha Plimpton, and Uma Thurman. Oh, and don’t forget Timothy Hutton and Matt Dillon.

“It was kind of crazy to be acting with these people that I had crushes on when I was a young teenager,” Sorvino says of her male costars.

Sorvino, though, managed to keep things professional once production began, telling Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike you’re more than a fan once you’re playing a role — and getting paid.

“You’re now a working person. Something that your 12-year-old self would be like, ‘I get to play Matt Dillion’s girflfirend!’ then you have the actual task of playing the part,” she says.

