Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman, Patricia Arquette join Netflix's Otherhood

Angela Bassett, Felicity Huffman, and Patricia Arquette. By their powers combined, they are Netflix’s Otherhood.

The three stars of Hollywood have joined forces for the new film from director Cindy Chupack, known for executive producing HBO’s Sex and the City. Chupack now makes her feature directorial debut with Otherhood, a story about three mothers (played by Bassett, Huffman, and Arquette) who are fed up with their lazy adult sons and take charge of their lives.

Additionally, Jake Lacy (I’m Dying Up Here, Girls), Sinqua Walls (Once Upon a Time, Power), and Jake Hoffman (Click, The Wolf of Wall Street) have joined the cast.

Filming on Otherhood has already begun in New York City, as confirmed by paparazzi shots of the three leading ladies walking through SoHo.

Mark Andrus, who penned 1997’s As Good As It Gets and 2007’s Georgia Rule, wrote the script with Chupack based on the William Sutcliffe novel Whatever Makes You Happy. Cathy Schulman and Jason Michael Berman, meanwhile, are attached as producers.

Basett is coming off of her turn as the Queen Mother of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther, which will soon be followed up with a role in Mission: Impossible – Fallout. Huffman, a fellow Oscar nominee, was recently seen in American Crime, while Boyhood Oscar winner Arquette is starring opposite Benicio Del Toro in Ben Stiller’s miniseries Escape at Dannemora.