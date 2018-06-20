Steve Carell fights Nazis with dolls in Welcome to Marwen trailer

In The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Steve Carell was ashamed of his dolls. But now, they’re telling his story.

The first trailer for Robert Zemeckis’ (Forrest Gump, Cast Away) Welcome to Marwen stars the Oscar-nominated actor as Mark Hogancamp, an artist who has been the victim of a violent attack. As he tries to rebuild his life, he constructs a miniature World War II village in his yard, featuring himself and those around him as very animated dolls.

“I have my art,” he declares at the trial of his Nazi attackers. “I have my friends. I have hope that I’ll be okay.”

Leslie Mann, Diane Kruger, Merritt Weaver, Gwendoline Christie, Eiza Gonzalez, and Janelle Monáe costar as the women (and dolls) in his life.

Welcome to Marwen opens in theaters on Nov. 21. Watch the full trailer above.