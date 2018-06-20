Josh Brolin says Benedict Cumberbatch inspired him to take Infinity War role

There may be little love between Thanos and Doctor Strange in Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s a different story off screen.

Josh Brolin revealed that Benedict Cumberbatch unwittingly inspired him to take on the role of Thanos, which he revealed during a recent interview with PEOPLE and EW editorial director Jess Cagle on Entertainment Weekly Radio.

In researching the character, Brolin stumbled upon a behind-the-scenes YouTube video of Benedict Cumberbatch acting out scenes as the dragon Smaug in The Hobbit.

“He was in this [motion capture], and he’s crawling around like a snake, snapping his tongue out doing this incredible performance,” Brolin tells Cagle. “I saw that and was like, all right, that’s the bar. This is not like bulls—t. This is something you…have to sink your teeth into conviction, embarrassment, and all this kind of stuff.

