Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer confirms a Marvel-ous voice cast

Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s Spider-Verse is much bigger than we thought. Not only do we have a new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer, showcasing Sony’s upcoming animated Marvel movie, we also have confirmation of the voice cast.

Joining The Get Down‘s Shameik Moore, who’s voicing fan-favorite web-slinger Miles Morales, is Moonlight Oscar winner Mahershala Ali as Miles’ uncle Aaron. (Spider-Man: Homecoming fans will note Donald Glover played Aaron opposite Tom Holland for a fun comic book Easter egg.)

Then there’s New Girl‘s Jake Johnson voicing this world’s OG Spider-Man Peter Parker, Hailee Steinfeld of the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee voicing the “spunky” and “free-spirited” Spider-Gwen, Liev Schreiber voicing the Kingpin (a role Vincent D’Onofrio plays in Netflix’s live-action Defenders series), Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry voicing Miles’ father Jefferson, and How to Get Away with Murder‘s Luna Lauren Velez voicing Miles’ mother Rio.

We also must take a moment to appreciate the fact that Lily Tomlin of Grace & Frankie is now in a Marvel movie as the voice of Aunt May, a role previously played by Rosemary Harris in the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies, Sally Field for Andrew Garfield’s run, and Marisa Tomei for Holland’s current films.

Lord and Miller, the comedic duo behind 22 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie, produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a screenplay by Lord. The film is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman.

“We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse,” Lord and Miller said in a joint statement. “They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from. We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is due out in theaters this December.